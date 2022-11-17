Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Down to $4.73

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.49. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 331 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

