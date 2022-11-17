GensoKishi Metaverse Market Cap Achieves $315.03 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $315.03 million and $467,608.15 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001113 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars.

