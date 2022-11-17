Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,632 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 21.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentex Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,098. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

