Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Wedbush raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

GPC opened at $179.90 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $183.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

