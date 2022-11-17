Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up about 2.0% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,799,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,588,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.64. 26,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,151. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $183.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.