Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.99. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
Geodrill Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geodrill (GDLLF)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.