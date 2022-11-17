Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.21. 23,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,768,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company.

Gevo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 24.25, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $524.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 18,041 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $55,566.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 177,690 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $547,285.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,496,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 18,041 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $55,566.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 371,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,464. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Gevo by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Gevo by 1,276.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,854,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gevo by 1,360.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,744 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Gevo during the third quarter valued at $4,875,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gevo by 112.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

