GG TOKEN Price Tops $0.0952 on Major Exchanges (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0952 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $121.14 million and approximately $24,866.14 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00566442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.45 or 0.29505064 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09144773 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $21,225.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars.

