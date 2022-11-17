GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 8.1%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.92. 208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 49,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Trading Down 8.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.63 million, a P/E ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in GH Research by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 373.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in GH Research by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GH Research

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.