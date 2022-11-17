GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,937 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Marten Transport worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 33.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 145,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

MRTN opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

