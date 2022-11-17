GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,569 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 74.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 157.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 210,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 2.2 %

TER stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.80.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.