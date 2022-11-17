GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in KLA by 7.8% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 20,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,165,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in KLA by 17.0% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $370.42 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.77 and its 200 day moving average is $335.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

