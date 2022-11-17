GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 508 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $346.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.54.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

