GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth approximately $70,137,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $40,116,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Assurant by 23.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after purchasing an additional 151,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Assurant by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,503,000 after purchasing an additional 142,243 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.20.

Assurant Trading Up 0.9 %

Assurant Increases Dividend

Shares of AIZ opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.