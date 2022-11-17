GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $281.00 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.86.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

