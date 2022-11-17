GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,791 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 68.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,394 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 291,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 60,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.0% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the second quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.56 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.