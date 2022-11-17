GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 970 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

