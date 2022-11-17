GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 21.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 196.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.43.

STZ stock opened at $243.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 784.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

