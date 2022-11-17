GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 120.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $702,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,196,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,734 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $6,024,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $31.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.