Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Barry Canton Sells 208,632 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 208,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $567,479.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,375,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,140,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Barry Canton sold 186,028 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $457,628.88.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Barry Canton sold 193,616 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $476,295.36.

On Friday, November 4th, Barry Canton sold 204,906 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $514,314.06.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Barry Canton sold 196,308 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $543,773.16.

On Thursday, October 27th, Barry Canton sold 204,478 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $554,135.38.

On Monday, October 24th, Barry Canton sold 206,503 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $512,127.44.

On Thursday, October 20th, Barry Canton sold 196,721 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $485,900.87.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 198,051 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $522,854.64.

On Friday, October 14th, Barry Canton sold 215,948 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $565,783.76.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Barry Canton sold 211,065 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $593,092.65.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $14.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The business had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

