GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Up 5.7% in October

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of GitLab stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $120.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.98.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 28,859 shares valued at $1,736,420. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

