GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Up 5.7% in October

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
GitLab Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of GitLab stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $120.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.98.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at GitLab
Institutional Trading of GitLab
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GitLab (GTLB)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.