Giulio Profumo Buys 51,498 Shares of Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Stock

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CFO Giulio Profumo purchased 51,498 shares of Helbiz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $11,329.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,329.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Helbiz Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ HLBZ opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Helbiz, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Helbiz by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,918,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 978,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helbiz by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 386,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Helbiz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Helbiz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Helbiz by 1,748.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 180,519 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

