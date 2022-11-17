Giulio Profumo Buys 51,498 Shares of Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Stock

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CFO Giulio Profumo purchased 51,498 shares of Helbiz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $11,329.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,329.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Helbiz Stock Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ HLBZ opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Helbiz, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.
Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.
Helbiz Company Profile
Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.
