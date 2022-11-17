Glantus (LON:GLAN) Trading Up 5.7%

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.43 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.11). Approximately 218,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 57,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.10).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Glantus Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £3.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.84.
About Glantus
Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.
