Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 68,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares during the period.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320. Global Blue Group has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

