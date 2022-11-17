Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $33.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.21% from the stock’s current price.

GLBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.40. 86,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $438,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 25.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $33,502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $39,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.