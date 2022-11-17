Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $33.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.21% from the stock’s current price.
GLBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.40. 86,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $69.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $438,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 25.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $33,502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $39,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.