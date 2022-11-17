Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 203,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 155.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Price Performance

GIC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.39. 2,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,726. The company has a market capitalization of $925.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.79. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

About Global Industrial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 25.35%.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

