Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Global Payments Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE GPN traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,485. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Payments Dividend Announcement
Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
