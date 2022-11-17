Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE GPN traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,485. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

