Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.41 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 21,973,034 shares trading hands.

Global Petroleum Stock Up 4.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £3.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.84.

Global Petroleum Company Profile

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5, 798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

