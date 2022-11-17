Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIZ. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter.

Global X E-commerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,588. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

