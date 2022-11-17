Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Trading Up 3%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) shares were up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 4,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 1,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.
Global X Education ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Education ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Education ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.77% of Global X Education ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
