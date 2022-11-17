Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.41. Approximately 11,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 33,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.
Global X Social Media Index ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.
