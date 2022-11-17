GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in October

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,200 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 263,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 152.7 days.

OTCMKTS GMOYF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298. GMO internet group has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

