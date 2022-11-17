GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in October

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,200 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 263,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 152.7 days.
GMO internet group Price Performance
OTCMKTS GMOYF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298. GMO internet group has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.
GMO internet group Company Profile
