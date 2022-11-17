Gode Chain Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $659,657.88 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

