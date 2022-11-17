Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd Sells 308,799 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,201,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,799 shares during the quarter. 360 DigiTech comprises about 52.0% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 2.76% of 360 DigiTech worth $78,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,623,000 after buying an additional 1,871,646 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QFIN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. 38,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.30. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $28.23.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.49 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

