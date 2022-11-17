Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Trading 9.1% Higher

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 8,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 39,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Gold Springs Resource Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.76 million and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

About Gold Springs Resource

(Get Rating)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

