Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

GTIM opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

