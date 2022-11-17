Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

GTIM opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

