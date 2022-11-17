Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
GTIM opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.96.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
