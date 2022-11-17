GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Truist Financial

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GoodRx to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.28.

GDRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. 4,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,754,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,163,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 359,632 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

