GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Truist Financial

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GoodRx to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.28.
GoodRx Stock Down 1.6 %
GDRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. 4,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $43.00.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
