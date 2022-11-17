Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 574.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

CRWD stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.89. 151,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.92 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

