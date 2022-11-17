Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Has $47,000 Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 1,881.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $2,487,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $2,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 570.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,492 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $2,814,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at about $7,048,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of S stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 83,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,839. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

