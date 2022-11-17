Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $280,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.77. 243,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,549. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.84.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

