Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $521,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up about 0.7% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,044,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,139,000. Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 258,790 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,101,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,542,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

SQQQ stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.07. 3,609,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,510,258. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

