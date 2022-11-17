Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 84,739 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Airbnb by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 124,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,977. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.20.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 832,392 shares of company stock worth $94,246,752. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

