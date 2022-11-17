Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,980,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 17,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOSS. Wedbush began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.
In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GOSS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 2,215,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $15.19.
Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.
