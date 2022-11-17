Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,980,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 17,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOSS. Wedbush began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

GOSS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 2,215,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

