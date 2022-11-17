Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($34.02) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLJ. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($37.11) price objective on Grenke in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price target on Grenke in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Grenke Stock Performance

Shares of GLJ stock opened at €21.54 ($22.21) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. Grenke has a 1 year low of €17.99 ($18.55) and a 1 year high of €34.70 ($35.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

