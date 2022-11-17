Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Down 8.9% in October

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 639,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GRIN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $498.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.87 million for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 54.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Grindrod Shipping Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

GRIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Noble Financial cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth $1,187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 32.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

