Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Gritstone bio from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gritstone bio in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 1,570,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,000. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $280.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,985,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,928 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

