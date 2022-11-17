Guggenheim Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $335.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim to $335.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.64.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HD traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,640,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,156. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.36.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Home Depot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

