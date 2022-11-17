Guild of Guardians Price Hits $0.0719 on Top Exchanges (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 27% against the US dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $20.85 million and approximately $760,508.66 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

