Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in October

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,131,700 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 4,670,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,552.8 days.

Haidilao International Price Performance

HDALF stock remained flat at $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; provision of food research, development, and technology services; and trading businesses.

