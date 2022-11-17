Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,600 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the October 15th total of 653,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HAFC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,774. The firm has a market cap of $793.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

